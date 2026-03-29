Uppal urges open mind on 'Dhurandhar 2' propaganda claims
Dhurandhar 2 just dropped on March 19, and it's already stirring up debate. Some viewers are calling the film "propaganda," but Aditya Uppal (who plays Omar Haider) wants everyone to give it a fair shot.
He urged people to watch the film with an open mind and respect different opinions, and said the intention behind the film was genuine and honest storytelling.
Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, the movie continues the story from Dhurandhar.
Uppal: Omar central in 'Dhurandhar 2'
Uppal shared that his character Omar has gone from a side role in the first movie to a central figure in Dhurandhar 2, thanks to splitting one story into two films for more depth.
Released alongside Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Dhurandhar 2 has earned praise for its gripping plot but also faced criticism over its messaging.
Despite mixed reviews, Uppal credits his co-stars and team for bringing the sequel to life.