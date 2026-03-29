Uppal urges open mind on 'Dhurandhar 2' propaganda claims Entertainment Mar 29, 2026

Dhurandhar 2 just dropped on March 19, and it's already stirring up debate. Some viewers are calling the film "propaganda," but Aditya Uppal (who plays Omar Haider) wants everyone to give it a fair shot.

He urged people to watch the film with an open mind and respect different opinions, and said the intention behind the film was genuine and honest storytelling.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, the movie continues the story from Dhurandhar.