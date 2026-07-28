US silent as Delhi students protest CJP over jobs environment
The US government hasn't said anything about the recent wave of student protests in India regarding the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).
These peaceful demonstrations occurred in Delhi, with students calling out broken promises on jobs and the environment.
Analysts think President Trump is too focused on issues like Iran and the economy to weigh in on democratic movements abroad.
NY LA rallies signal youth disconnect
A Democratic administration might have responded differently, possibly showing more support for the protesters.
The movement has even sparked solidarity rallies in New York and Los Angeles, highlighting how India's youth are pushing for real action over empty words.
Many see this as a sign of growing disconnect between young people and Prime Minister Modi's government, and a lesson for democracies everywhere about listening to their youth.