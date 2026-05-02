'I feel lonely': Usha Mangeshkar reflects on Asha, Lata's deaths

Usha Mangeshkar (90), the younger sister of legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle , has opened up about her grief over the loss of her elder siblings. Speaking at a recent event in Mumbai, she said that both their deaths have left a huge void in her life. "In the last eight years, I lost two of my elder sisters. I'm shocked," she told ANI at the 18th Newsmakers Awards 2026.

Emotional void 'I have so many memories...' Mangeshkar further said, "The whole nation is in shock about losing two of the greatest singers. India will never see such legends again." She added, "I have so many memories. We've grown up together, so there will obviously be memories. Sharing everything is impossible. Now I feel very lonely and sad at home." "But instead of staying at home, one needs to step out to feel light, so I came for the event."

Career highlights Mangeshkar has sung in several languages Despite not achieving the same global fame as her sisters, Mangeshkar has made a name for herself in Indian music. She has sung in several languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, and Bengali. One of her most popular songs is Mungda from the 1977 film Inkaar. She is also known for her devotional songs and regional music.

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