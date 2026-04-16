Missed in theaters? 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' is on Netflix now
What's the story
The action drama Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan, has made its OTT debut on Netflix. The film, which also stars Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles, was released in theaters on March 19 to mixed reviews. Despite its star-studded cast, including R Parthiban and Nawab Shah among others, the film struggled at the box office.
Box office performance
'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' failed to impress at box office
Despite its high expectations, Ustaad Bhagat Singh's box office performance was disappointing. The film managed to earn ₹72.13 crore in India and ₹11.85 crore overseas after 21 days of release, reported Sacnilk. It had to compete with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which further affected its performance. Now, it will get a second life.
Critical reception
Film received mixed reviews from audiences, critics
The film received mixed reviews from both critics and audiences. Netizens noted that the storyline lacked grip and cohesion in the second half, with scenes appearing stretched and emotional beats often missing their mark. Despite these criticisms, it is expected that the OTT release will boost audience traction toward Ustaad Bhagat Singh.