Missed in theaters? 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' is on Netflix now

Box office performance

'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' failed to impress at box office

Despite its high expectations, Ustaad Bhagat Singh's box office performance was disappointing. The film managed to earn ₹72.13 crore in India and ₹11.85 crore overseas after 21 days of release, reported Sacnilk. It had to compete with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which further affected its performance. Now, it will get a second life.