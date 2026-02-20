'Ustaad Bhagat Singh': Pawan Kalyan's look in 'Aura' is electrifying
The buzz is real—Ustaad Bhagat Singh just shared a poster for its song Aura, and fans are loving Pawan Kalyan's energetic look.
The track, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, is set to release in full on February 22.
More about film, song
Aura's lyrics come from Oscar-winner Chandrabose.
Directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film also stars Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna.
Mark your calendars: Ustaad Bhagat Singh hits theaters worldwide on March 26, with Sony Music handling the soundtrack.