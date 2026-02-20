'Ustaad Bhagat Singh': Pawan Kalyan's look in 'Aura' is electrifying Entertainment Feb 20, 2026

The buzz is real—Ustaad Bhagat Singh just shared a poster for its song Aura, and fans are loving Pawan Kalyan's energetic look.

The track, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, is set to release in full on February 22.