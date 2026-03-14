'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' to get 4am screenings in AP

Ticket prices will be hiked by ₹100-125

Single screens in Andhra can charge ₹100 extra per ticket and multiplexes ₹125 more for the first 10 days, helping the makers recover costs while fan excitement is high.

Telangana isn't likely to allow similar price hikes due to past issues with Kalyan's releases there, but regular shows will start at 7am.

This is another major release for Kalyan, so expectations are sky-high.