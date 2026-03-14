'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' to get 4am screenings in AP
Pawan Kalyan's much-awaited film Ustaad Bhagat Singh is getting special treatment in Andhra Pradesh: fans can catch benefit shows as early as 4am on March 19, with tickets priced up to ₹500.
The state government approved both the early screenings and a temporary ticket price hike after a request from Mythri Movie Makers.
The movie drops during Ugadi and will go head-to-head with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
Ticket prices will be hiked by ₹100-125
Single screens in Andhra can charge ₹100 extra per ticket and multiplexes ₹125 more for the first 10 days, helping the makers recover costs while fan excitement is high.
Telangana isn't likely to allow similar price hikes due to past issues with Kalyan's releases there, but regular shows will start at 7am.
This is another major release for Kalyan, so expectations are sky-high.