Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat...' to hit Netflix in late April?
What's the story
Pawan Kalyan's latest film, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, directed by Harish Shankar, hit theaters on March 19. The film is facing stiff competition from Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge at the box office. Despite mixed reviews and a clash with another major release, the film reportedly raked in ₹31cr on its opening day. Here's everything you need to know about its OTT release.
OTT details
Where to watch 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' on OTT
Ahead of its theatrical release, Netflix acquired the digital rights for Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The makers are reportedly planning a multi-language release to maximize reach across India. According to 123Telugu, producer Naveen Yerneni hinted at a possible OTT premiere five weeks after the film's theatrical debut, which could be around April 24, 2026.
Film synopsis
Everything to know about film
Ustaad Bhagat Singh revolves around a tribal boy who is named after freedom fighter Bhagat Singh by his teacher. As he grows up, he transforms into a fearless man with strong values and eventually becomes a cop. The film's ensemble cast includes Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, KS Ravikumar, Parthiban, Gautami, Rao Ramesh, and Satyam Rajesh. It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers with music by Devi Sri Prasad and background score by Thaman S.