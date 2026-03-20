'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' is currently running in theaters

Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat...' to hit Netflix in late April?

By Isha Sharma 03:45 pm Mar 20, 202603:45 pm

What's the story

Pawan Kalyan's latest film, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, directed by Harish Shankar, hit theaters on March 19. The film is facing stiff competition from Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge at the box office. Despite mixed reviews and a clash with another major release, the film reportedly raked in ₹31cr on its opening day. Here's everything you need to know about its OTT release.