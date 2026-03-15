'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' trailer: Pawan Kalyan steals the show Entertainment Mar 15, 2026

The trailer for Ustaad Bhagat Singh is out, giving fans a first look at Pawan Kalyan as a no-nonsense cop.

Expect punchy dialogues, slick action scenes, and some classic mass moments, all wrapped up with energetic music.

The film, directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, hits theaters on March 19, 2026.