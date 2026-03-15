'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' trailer: Pawan Kalyan steals the show
The trailer for Ustaad Bhagat Singh is out, giving fans a first look at Pawan Kalyan as a no-nonsense cop.
Expect punchy dialogues, slick action scenes, and some classic mass moments, all wrapped up with energetic music.
The film, directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, hits theaters on March 19, 2026.
Highlights of the trailer
Kalyan's character takes center stage. He's seen taking down goons, delivering sharp one-liners, and moments involving songs.
The visuals are fast-paced with stunts, satire, catchy songs, and Thaman S's powerful background score adding to the vibe.
Special screenings announced for fans
A pre-release event is planned. Alongside Kalyan, the cast includes Raashii Khanna, Sreeleela, and R Parthiban with music by Devi Sri Prasad.
Good news for fans in Andhra Pradesh: there will be extra benefit shows and five screenings a day, with ticket prices bumped up for the first 10 days after release.