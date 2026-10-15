Uthaman praises Yash's mighty 'Ravana' transformation in upcoming 'Ramayana'

Harish Uthaman is seriously impressed by Yash's transformation as Ravana in the upcoming film Ramayana.

Playing Vibhishana, Uthaman shared that from their very first meeting on the sets, he could see just how powerful and commanding Yash was as Ravan, especially with his costumes and dialogue delivery.

"But when he performs as Ravan, he becomes a mighty Ravan, is what I would say," Uthaman said.