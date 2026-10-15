Uthaman praises Yash's mighty 'Ravana' transformation in upcoming 'Ramayana'
Entertainment
Harish Uthaman is seriously impressed by Yash's transformation as Ravana in the upcoming film Ramayana.
Playing Vibhishana, Uthaman shared that from their very first meeting on the sets, he could see just how powerful and commanding Yash was as Ravan, especially with his costumes and dialogue delivery.
"But when he performs as Ravan, he becomes a mighty Ravan, is what I would say," Uthaman said.
Uthaman and Yash co-star as brothers
This film is a big deal for both actors: it's their first time working together after plans fell through back in 2015-16.
Uthaman said he's glad they finally get to play brothers on screen, and described Yash as a thoughtful co-actor who really brings everyone together on set.
Their collaboration seems to be adding an extra spark to this epic story.