Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath declares 'Krishnavataram' tax-free after packed screening
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared the film Krishnavataram tax-free, right after a special screening with the newly expanded cabinet and Governor Anandiben Patel.
The event was packed, marking the cabinet's first public appearance since its expansion, and even featured some lively Krishna-Krishna, Radhe-Radhe chants.
Gajjar's 'Krishnavataram' retells Krishna's life
Directed by Hardik Gajjar, Krishnavataram dives into Lord Krishna's life (his bonds with Radha, Rukmini, and Satyabhama) and brings stories from the Dwapar Yuga to life.
The cast includes Siddharth Gupta, Sanskruti (who happens to be Governor Patel's granddaughter), Sushmita Bhatt, Nivasini Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, and Ashutosh Rana.
Adityanath praised the movie for celebrating Indian heritage, while Patel called for more films celebrating Indian traditions and extended her best wishes.
You can catch it in Hindi, Tamil, or Telugu.