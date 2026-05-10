Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath declares 'Krishnavataram' tax-free after packed screening

Gajjar's 'Krishnavataram' retells Krishna's life

Directed by Hardik Gajjar, Krishnavataram dives into Lord Krishna's life (his bonds with Radha, Rukmini, and Satyabhama) and brings stories from the Dwapar Yuga to life.

The cast includes Siddharth Gupta, Sanskruti (who happens to be Governor Patel's granddaughter), Sushmita Bhatt, Nivasini Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, and Ashutosh Rana.

Adityanath praised the movie for celebrating Indian heritage, while Patel called for more films celebrating Indian traditions and extended her best wishes.

You can catch it in Hindi, Tamil, or Telugu.