Uttarakhand CM Dhami declares 'Hanuman Ansh' tax-free after Dehradun screening

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced that the film Hanuman Ansh will be made tax-free in the state.

He watched the film at a cinema hall in Dehradun on Friday, praising the movie for showing Neem Karoli Baba's journey of service and faith in Lord Hanuman.

Dhami said the film is a great way to spotlight Uttarakhand's spiritual and cultural roots.