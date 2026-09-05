Uttarakhand CM Dhami declares 'Hanuman Ansh' tax-free after Dehradun screening
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced that the film Hanuman Ansh will be made tax-free in the state.
He watched the film at a cinema hall in Dehradun on Friday, praising the movie for showing Neem Karoli Baba's journey of service and faith in Lord Hanuman.
Dhami said the film is a great way to spotlight Uttarakhand's spiritual and cultural roots.
Chaturvedi's 'Hanuman Ansh' 97.77cr box office
Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh follows Lakshminarayan's transformation into Neem Karoli Baba, a story about love, compassion, and self-discovery.
Although it started slow at the box office after its August 7 release, word of mouth helped it earn ₹97.77 crore in gross collections and ₹82.88 crore nett at the box office.
Now, it's being celebrated as an inspiring spiritual success.