After delays, Karthi's 'Vaa Vaathiyaar' finally gets Pongal release date

Legal issues

'Vaa Vaathiyaar' faced legal hurdles before release

Before settling on a January 14 release, Vaa Vaathiyaar was initially scheduled to hit theaters on December 5 and then on December 12. However, the Madras High Court stayed its release over a legal dispute involving producer KE Gnanavel Raja's unpaid dues of over ₹21cr to businessman K Arjunlal Sunderdas. The court ruled that until these dues are repaid, the film's release would be stayed.