After delays, Karthi's 'Vaa Vaathiyaar' finally gets Pongal release date
What's the story
After facing multiple delays, Karthi's upcoming action-comedy, Vaa Vaathiyaar, has finally locked its release date. The film will hit the theaters on January 14, just in time for the Pongal festival. The announcement was made by Studio Green, the production house behind the movie. It recently cleared censorship formalities with a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
Legal issues
'Vaa Vaathiyaar' faced legal hurdles before release
Before settling on a January 14 release, Vaa Vaathiyaar was initially scheduled to hit theaters on December 5 and then on December 12. However, the Madras High Court stayed its release over a legal dispute involving producer KE Gnanavel Raja's unpaid dues of over ₹21cr to businessman K Arjunlal Sunderdas. The court ruled that until these dues are repaid, the film's release would be stayed.
Film details
'Vaa Vaathiyaar' is Karthi's 1st collaboration with Nalan Kumarasamy
Vaa Vaathiyaar marks the first collaboration between Karthi and director Nalan Kumarasamy. The film also stars Krithi Shetty, Rajkiran, Sathyaraj, Anandaraj, Karunakaran, GM Sundar, Shilpa Manjunath, and Ramesh Thilak in pivotal roles. Santhosh Narayanan has composed music for the film.