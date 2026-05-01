Superhit Malayalam film 'Vaazha 2' locks OTT release date
What's the story
The record-breaking Malayalam film, Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros, will make its digital debut on JioHotstar on May 8. The announcement comes after the film's impressive box office run in Kerala, where it reportedly collected approximately ₹121 crore within just 25 days of its release. This feat has made it the highest-grossing film in Kerala's history, surpassing previous records set by Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra (₹120.85cr) and Thudarum (₹118.9cr).
Film synopsis
What is the story of 'Vaazha 2'?
Vaazha 2 follows the lives of four childhood friends, Hashir, Alan, Vinayak, and Ajin. Their carefree attitude during college gets them into trouble with their families and authorities. To change their lives for the better, they decide to focus on their studies and plan to move abroad in hopes of building a better future. The film stars Hashir H, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, Vinayak V., along with Vijay Babu, Aju Varghese, and Bijukuttan, among others.
Sequel
Meanwhile, know about 'Vaazha 3'
The youth-centric franchise will get a follow-up installment. The third installment of the Vaazha franchise, titled Vaazha 3: Biopic of a Billion Girls, is produced by Vipin, Harris Desom, PB Anish, Sahu Ganapati, Adarsh Narayan, and Icon Studios. It will be directed by debutant Viswan Sreejith and is eyeing a 2027 release.