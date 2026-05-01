Superhit Malayalam film 'Vaazha 2' locks OTT release date

Film synopsis

What is the story of 'Vaazha 2'?

Vaazha 2 follows the lives of four childhood friends, Hashir, Alan, Vinayak, and Ajin. Their carefree attitude during college gets them into trouble with their families and authorities. To change their lives for the better, they decide to focus on their studies and plan to move abroad in hopes of building a better future. The film stars Hashir H, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, Vinayak V., along with Vijay Babu, Aju Varghese, and Bijukuttan, among others.