'Vaazha 2' becomes 6th highest-grossing Malayalam film with ₹163.50cr
Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros has quickly become a massive success, landing as the sixth highest-grossing Malayalam film ever.
Directed by Savin SA, it pulled in ₹163.50 crore worldwide in just 10 days: ₹89.75 crore from India and ₹73.75 crore overseas.
'Vaazha 2' joins top Malayalam blockbusters
The film just edged past < em>The Goat Life (₹158.50 crore) to join the league of major Malayalam blockbusters.
Its story about school life and friendships really clicked with audiences, showing that people are loving strong, relatable stories over just big names these days.
'Vaazha 2' script and cast praised
With a script by Vipin Das and performances from Hashir, Alan, Vinayak, Ajin, and Vijay Babu, Vaazha 2 stands out for its engaging cast and heartfelt storytelling.
Trade analysts think its box office run isn't slowing down anytime soon.