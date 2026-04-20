'Vaazha 2' crosses ₹205cr globally and earns ₹4.3cr in India
Entertainment
Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros just smashed past ₹205 crore globally, and a big part of that is thanks to fans in Canada and the US.
The film saw a strong jump on day 18, pulling in ₹4.3 crore in India, a 32% boost from the day before.
'Vaazha 2' India ₹106.75cr overseas ₹82cr
In India, collections have hit ₹106.75 crore so far, with Kerala leading the charge. Overseas numbers are impressive too at ₹82 crore.
The story follows four friends chasing dreams abroad, mixing friendship, ambition, and self-discovery, stuff that really clicks with young viewers everywhere.
Even though there aren't many female characters, the ones present play key roles that add depth to the plot.