'Vaazha 2' crosses ₹205cr globally and earns ₹4.3cr in India

'Vaazha 2' India ₹106.75cr overseas ₹82cr

In India, collections have hit ₹106.75 crore so far, with Kerala leading the charge. Overseas numbers are impressive too at ₹82 crore.

The story follows four friends chasing dreams abroad, mixing friendship, ambition, and self-discovery, stuff that really clicks with young viewers everywhere.

Even though there aren't many female characters, the ones present play key roles that add depth to the plot.