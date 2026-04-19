'Vaazha 2' hits ₹200cr worldwide in just 17 days

'Vaazha 2' nearing ₹100cr in India

Made on a modest ₹10 crore budget, Vaazha 2 is about to join the exclusive ₹100 crore club in India with earnings of ₹99.35 crore so far.

With its Telugu version on the way and buzz already building for Vaazha 3 (directed by Viswan Sreejith), this franchise is proving that quality-driven films can really connect with audiences.