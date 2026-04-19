'Vaazha 2' hits ₹200cr worldwide in just 17 days
Entertainment
Vaazha 2, the Malayalam coming-of-age drama directed by Savin SA, has made waves by hitting the ₹200 crore mark worldwide in only 17 days.
The film's strong story and relatable vibe helped it outshine big names like Pulimurugan and Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life.
'Vaazha 2' nearing ₹100cr in India
Made on a modest ₹10 crore budget, Vaazha 2 is about to join the exclusive ₹100 crore club in India with earnings of ₹99.35 crore so far.
With its Telugu version on the way and buzz already building for Vaazha 3 (directed by Viswan Sreejith), this franchise is proving that quality-driven films can really connect with audiences.