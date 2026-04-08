'Vaazha 2' nets over ₹40cr India and nearly ₹92cr worldwide Entertainment Apr 08, 2026

Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros is making waves: this Malayalam comedy-drama pulled in over ₹40 crore across India and nearly ₹92 crore worldwide within its first six days.

Audiences, especially in Kerala, are loving it, with the film earning ₹7.4 crore there on Tuesday alone.