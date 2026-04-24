'Vaazha 2' starring Hashir crosses ₹215cr globally in 22 days
Entertainment
Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros, the Malayalam comedy starring Hashir, has crossed ₹215 crore globally in just 22 days.
The film's Telugu version is also making waves, especially with superstar Ram Charan backing it.
'Vaazha 2' India net ₹113.8cr
On Day 22 alone, Vaazha 2 pulled in ₹1.25 crore net in India and another ₹15 lakh overseas. Its total India net now stands at ₹113.8 crore, with global earnings topping ₹215 crore.
Night shows are especially packed (nearly 28% occupancy!), thanks to the movie's fun story and standout performances.