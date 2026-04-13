'Vaazha 2': Where to watch superhit Malayalam comedy on OTT

The Malayalam comedy-drama Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros has taken the box office by storm, reportedly raking in over ₹100cr worldwide on a shoestring budget. The coming-of-age tale has resonated with audiences with its relatable narrative of friendship and self-discovery. Following its theatrical run, it is likely to make its OTT debut on JioHotstar in four to six weeks, although an official date has yet to be confirmed.

Box office success 'Vaazha 2' surpasses 'Aadu 3's collection in India Released on April 2, Vaazha 2 crossed the ₹100cr mark worldwide within a week. This is a remarkable feat considering the film was reportedly made on a budget of around ₹10cr. The opening day collection stood at ₹4.75cr net across India, with total worldwide gross reaching ₹10.26cr on the first day itself, per Sacnilk. It also surpassed the box office collection of Aadu 3 in India, which earned ₹50.7cr in over three weeks compared to Vaazha 2's one-week run.

Storyline What happens in 'Vaazha 2'? Vaazha 2 continues the story of four young men as they navigate life from college to adulthood. Their friendship, small fights, career confusion, and emotional moments form the crux of the narrative. The film explores how their lives take different paths and what happens thereafter, blending humor with poignant moments that resonate with viewers.

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