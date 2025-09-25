'Vada Chennai 2' update: Dhanush reveals filming, release timeline Entertainment Sep 25, 2025

Dhanush just shared that Vada Chennai 2 will start filming in 2026, with a big-screen release planned for 2027.

The first film, which dropped back in 2018, ended on a major cliffhanger—so fans who've been waiting can finally look forward to seeing what happens next.