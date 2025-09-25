Next Article
'Vada Chennai 2' update: Dhanush reveals filming, release timeline
Dhanush just shared that Vada Chennai 2 will start filming in 2026, with a big-screen release planned for 2027.
The first film, which dropped back in 2018, ended on a major cliffhanger—so fans who've been waiting can finally look forward to seeing what happens next.
'Idli Kadai' to hit theaters on October 1
Meanwhile, Dhanush's next movie, Idli Kadai, hits theaters worldwide on October 1. Originally set for April, the release was pushed back but excitement hasn't faded.
The film follows Murugan (Dhanush) as he leaves his family's idli shop to chase his hotel management dreams—causing some family drama and a twisty betrayal along the way.