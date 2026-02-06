'Vadh 2' review: Mishra, Gupta shine in uneven thriller
Entertainment
"Vadh 2," the sequel to the 2022 crime drama, dropped on February 6.
Directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, it stars Sanjay Mishra as a low-ranking cop and Neena Gupta as an inmate serving time for double murder.
The story follows their unlikely friendship inside a chaotic prison, with trouble brewing when a violent inmate disappears and sparks an investigation.
OTT platform and release date
"Vadh 2" has been acquired by Netflix for post-theatrical digital streaming.
On the whole, 'Vadh 2' is a decent watch
Mishra and Gupta deliver strong performances and have great chemistry, making their scenes memorable.
But the film struggles with uneven pacing and some unrealistic plot twists.
If you're up for a decent thriller with standout acting (and don't mind some bumps along the way), it's worth checking out.