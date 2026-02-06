'Vadh 2' review: Neena Gupta-Sanjay Mishra's film is hard-hitting
Entertainment
Vadh 2, the sequel to the 2022 crime drama, is out in theaters today.
Directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, the film stars Sanjay Mishra as a constable and Neena Gupta as an inmate serving time for double murder.
The cast also includes Kumud Mishra, Amitt K Singh, Akshay Dogra, Yogita Bihani, and Shilpa Shukla.
A dark tale of crime and corruption
The plot centers on the connection between Mishra's and Gupta's characters inside a corrupt prison system.
Things take a dark turn when gangster Keshav goes missing and investigators probe his disappearance.
Important note for viewers
After its run in theaters, Vadh 2 will stream on Netflix.
The lead actors have kindly asked fans not to post spoilers online so everyone can enjoy the suspense in their own time.