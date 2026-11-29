Director Rathna Kumar shared that Meyaadha Maan 2 will stand on its own while bringing in new twists.

Familiar faces like Indhuja and Vivek Prasanna are returning, plus some fresh characters joining the mix.

Music played a big part in the first film's success, so it'll be a major focus again.

Filming kicks off soon, aiming for a release next year, so fans won't have to wait too long!