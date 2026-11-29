Vaibhav and Shankar to reprise roles in 'Meyaadha Maan' sequel
The hit Tamil film Meyaadha Maan is getting a sequel, and yes, both Vaibhav and Priya Bhavani Shankar are back in their original roles.
The movie is being produced by Lokesh Kanakaraj's G Squad and Stone Bench Productions, with the team teasing "double the fun, romance, and madness" this time around.
Kumar says 'Meyaadha Maan 2' standalone
Director Rathna Kumar shared that Meyaadha Maan 2 will stand on its own while bringing in new twists.
Familiar faces like Indhuja and Vivek Prasanna are returning, plus some fresh characters joining the mix.
Music played a big part in the first film's success, so it'll be a major focus again.
Filming kicks off soon, aiming for a release next year, so fans won't have to wait too long!