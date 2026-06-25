Vaishak found hanged at Thapanda's Bengaluru apartment, police suspect suicide
Entertainment
A man named Vaishak, 33, was found dead in the Bengaluru apartment of Kannada actress Krishi Thapanda on Thursday.
Police believe it may have been suicide, as Vaishak was reportedly alone and hanged himself from a ceiling fan.
Thapanda was not home at the time.
Police order autopsy, probe Vaishak's history
Investigators collected evidence and sent the body for an autopsy to confirm what happened.
They are also digging into Vaishak's troubled history: he had been visiting Thapanda's place after separating from his wife and had a criminal record, including a previous arrest for threats.
Police plan to question those close to him, but are urging everyone not to jump to conclusions until their investigation is finished.