'Valathu Vashathe Kallan' box office: Joju George-Biju Menon's film gains

With a production budget of ₹4 crore, the film earned ₹1.1 crore net in India (₹1.3 crore gross) on day one, matching its worldwide gross so far. The team is aiming for a breakeven between ₹10-12 crore.

What can you expect from the film?

Reviews are pretty split: viewers liked the strong performances from George and Menon and found the thriller elements engaging—especially in the second half—but some felt the first half dragged and the ending didn't quite land.

Viewer tweets showed ratings of 2.5 and 2.7 out of 5, so if you're into crime thrillers with emotional twists, this might be worth checking out—just go in with moderate expectations!