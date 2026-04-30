'Valathu Vashathe Kallan' on Aha Tamil examines Antony Xavier's fallout
Entertainment
The Malayalam crime thriller Valathu Vashathe Kallan is streaming on Aha Tamil.
The story follows policeman Antony Xavier, played by Biju Menon, as he struggles with a rocky relationship with his son and faces fallout after ignoring a young woman's sexual assault complaint, leading to her tragic suicide.
The film dives into how this event shakes up both his work and family life.
Joseph directed film gets mixed reviews
Directed by Jeethu Joseph and written by Dinu Thomas Eelan, the movie also stars Joju George and is produced by Shaji Nadesan.
While critics have given it mixed reviews (IMDb 6.1/10), viewers are finding the mix of family drama and real-world issues pretty engaging and definitely worth checking out if you like stories that dig into tough choices and consequences.