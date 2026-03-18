'Valavaara' on Sun NXT this weekend

Kundesi's mom tries to protect him from his dad's cold shoulder as the family struggles with poverty and an unfinished home. Things get tense when Kundesi loses his pregnant cow while grazing, leading him and neighbor Yadhu Kumara (Abhay) on a desperate search. The film features Balaraj Gowda's cinematography and music by Kadri Manikanth.

How did the film fare with critics?

Critics are loving Valavaara for its honest storytelling and strong performances.

One review said Kaushal's performance was played with absolute restraint and gleeful innocence and described the film as a simple film that is all heart and soul.

ETimes noted that Balaraja Gowda's cinematography beautifully captures rural life in all its textures, while one review described the film as a coming-of-age tale told without melodrama and praised the child actors' authentic, understated performances.