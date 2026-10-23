van der Velden NDTV World Summit: AI creates film roles
Entertainment
At the NDTV World Summit 2026, actor, producer, and YouTuber and Particle 6 Founder & CEO Eline van der Velden shared her take on AI in movies: it's not here to steal jobs, but to open up new ones.
She said Tilly Norwood, the world's first AI actor, and explained that while AI can play a big role in film, human creativity is still at the heart of traditional filmmaking.
van der Velden endorses AI collaboration
Van der Velden described AI films as a brand-new industry where humans and AI work side by side.
She pointed out that making movies with AI needs real people, like actors and designers.
Her advice? Embrace change, use what AI offers, but keep celebrating what only humans can bring to storytelling.