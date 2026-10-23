van der Velden NDTV World Summit: AI creates film roles

At the NDTV World Summit 2026, actor, producer, and YouTuber and Particle 6 Founder & CEO Eline van der Velden shared her take on AI in movies: it's not here to steal jobs, but to open up new ones.

She said Tilly Norwood, the world's first AI actor, and explained that while AI can play a big role in film, human creativity is still at the heart of traditional filmmaking.