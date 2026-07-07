'Vanderpump Rules' star Sandoval accused by Robinson, court denies order Entertainment Jul 07, 2026

Victoria Lee Robinson, who dated Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval for two years, says he physically and verbally abused her, including pushing her downstairs and a June 3 fight involving her dad.

She tried to get a restraining order against Sandoval, but the court said no for now because he already has one against her and her father.