'Vanderpump Rules' star Sandoval accused by Robinson, court denies order
Entertainment
Victoria Lee Robinson, who dated Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval for two years, says he physically and verbally abused her, including pushing her downstairs and a June 3 fight involving her dad.
She tried to get a restraining order against Sandoval, but the court said no for now because he already has one against her and her father.
Sandoval and Robinson cite video evidence
Sandoval's team says police video backs up his side, showing Robinson hitting him during the June 3 incident.
Robinson shared video footage of injuries to her dad, blaming Sandoval for pushing him into a fire pit.
Both accuse each other of repeated abuse and say they have evidence.
The court will hear both restraining order requests on July 16 to decide what happens next.