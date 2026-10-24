Vanessa Trump announces she is cancer-free on daughter Kai's Instagram

Back in May, Vanessa went public about her breast cancer diagnosis and was working closely with her medical team on a treatment plan.

Her daughter Kai, 19, has been vocal about their family's experience and why health education matters.

They are releasing a video on proactive health steps on October 24.

Through it all, Vanessa says she's grateful for the support from her five children: Kai, Donald, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe.