Vanessa Trump announces she is cancer-free on daughter Kai's Instagram
Vanessa Trump, ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. just announced she's officially cancer-free.
She shared the happy news in a video posted to her daughter Kai's Instagram, saying, "came back clear, so I'm finally cancer-free."
The timing is meaningful: it's Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which highlights the importance of early detection and support.
Vanessa Trump and daughter release video
Back in May, Vanessa went public about her breast cancer diagnosis and was working closely with her medical team on a treatment plan.
Her daughter Kai, 19, has been vocal about their family's experience and why health education matters.
They are releasing a video on proactive health steps on October 24.
Through it all, Vanessa says she's grateful for the support from her five children: Kai, Donald, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe.