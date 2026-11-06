Vanga calls Kapoor and Yash 'commanding' in 'Ramayana' urging viewers
Entertainment
Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga is seriously impressed with Ranbir Kapoor and Yash in the new Ramayana movie, calling their takes on Lord Rama and Ravana "commanding."
He's encouraging everyone to catch the film, joining a growing list of celebrities who have posted appreciation for the film.
Kapoor and Yash anchor 'Ramayana' conflict
Ranbir and Yash are at the heart of Ramayana's story, anchoring its central conflict with powerful screen presence.
ETimes highlighted Kapoor's restrained performance as Rama, while celebrities have posted appreciation for the film.
If you're into epic stories or just want to see what all the buzz is about, this one might be worth adding to your watchlist.