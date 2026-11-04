Vanga rejects cinema scapegoating after Andhra Pradesh school chainsaw attack
Entertainment
Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is in the spotlight after some people linked his movies to a shocking chainsaw attack on a Class 10 student inside her school in Andhra Pradesh.
Addressing the criticism, Vanga posted on X, saying, "When someone commits a heinous crime, the first response should be empathy & an attempt to understand the larger problem. Not finding a convenient scapegoat in cinema," and called out actors and filmmakers for using the incident to attack him.
'Spirit' starring Prabhas moved to Diwali
Vanga's next film, Spirit, starring Prabhas, has been postponed from March to October 29, 2027, now set for Diwali.
The movie is a cop action drama starring Prabhas.