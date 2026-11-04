Vanga rejects cinema scapegoating after Andhra Pradesh school chainsaw attack

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is in the spotlight after some people linked his movies to a shocking chainsaw attack on a Class 10 student inside her school in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the criticism, Vanga posted on X, saying, "When someone commits a heinous crime, the first response should be empathy & an attempt to understand the larger problem. Not finding a convenient scapegoat in cinema," and called out actors and filmmakers for using the incident to attack him.