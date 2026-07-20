Vanga reveals 40% of 'Spirit' already shot at US event
Entertainment
Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared that 40% of Spirit, his big new film with Prabhas, is already shot.
He dropped the update at a Telugu Talent Association event in the US giving fans some much-needed progress news.
'Spirit' team keeps filming without Prabhas
Even while Prabhas is off vacationing in Italy, the Spirit team is keeping things moving. He'll be back for the next filming schedule once he wraps up other projects.
This movie pairs Prabhas with Vanga for the first time (Vanga's known for Kabir Singh and Animal) and features Triptii Dimri and Vivek Oberoi in key roles.