Vanga to produce 'Romanchakam' musical romantic comedy under Bhadrakali Pictures Entertainment May 29, 2026

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director behind Kabir Singh and Animal, just announced his next film, Romanchakam, a musical romantic comedy.

This time, he's stepping into the producer role for the first time under Bhadrakali Pictures.

The movie will be directed by newcomer Venu Gopal Reddy, who is a disciple/protege of Ram Gopal Varma.