Vanga to produce 'Romanchakam' musical romantic comedy under Bhadrakali Pictures
Entertainment
Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director behind Kabir Singh and Animal, just announced his next film, Romanchakam, a musical romantic comedy.
This time, he's stepping into the producer role for the first time under Bhadrakali Pictures.
The movie will be directed by newcomer Venu Gopal Reddy, who is a disciple/protege of Ram Gopal Varma.
Prabhas, Sanilkumar cast in 'Romanchakam'
Romanchakam stars Sumanth Prabhas (from Memu Famous) and Ananthika Sanilkumar (from 8 Vasantalu).
Sharing his excitement online, Vanga described the story as a blend of humor and emotion.
Meanwhile, he's also busy directing Spirit, a multilingual film starring Prabhas, which is set to release on March 5, 2027.