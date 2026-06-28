SS Rajamouli confirms 'Varanasi' is a standalone film
What's the story
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli recently confirmed that his upcoming film, Varanasi, will be a standalone project. Speaking at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France, he said it would not follow the franchise model of Baahubali. "One film. Yes, one film," he said when asked if Varanasi would be part of a series.
Film teaser
What to expect from 'Varanasi'
Speaking about the core storyline, Rajamouli said, "You are going to experience the cold and ice of Antarctica. The gods of Ramayana, the natural disasters and fantastic elements." "That's the experience you are going to have, but at the core of all this is the emotions of father and son."
Action sequence
Film will feature 30-minute battle between Rama, Kumbhakarna
Celebrated writer Vijayendra Prasad, speaking at an event hosted by Filmy Focus, recently revealed that Varanasi will have a 30-minute battle between Rama (Mahesh Babu) and Kumbhakarna. "It's a war between Rama and Kumbhakarna... You saw in the trailer, right? You saw Rama and Kumbhakarna. You saw Lord Hanuman's tail and a chariot on it. I'm talking about that...spellbound."
Film details
'Varanasi' combines mythology, Indian folklore, science fiction
Varanasi is an ambitious project that combines mythology and Indian folklore with science-fiction elements, such as time travel. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. It marks Chopra Jonas's return to Indian cinema after eight years. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release in April 2027.