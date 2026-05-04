SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi': Producer talks about creating grand sets

Production details

How the sets were created

IANS quoted Karthikeya as saying, "The story begins, and revolves, and ends in Varanasi." "It's also called the spiritual capital of India, and it's one of the oldest cities that was built and still inhabited." "And obviously our director, SS Rajamouli, had a vision of some breathtaking sequences in the ghats of Varanasi, which obviously, practically we couldn't have possibly executed there." "As the producer, our responsibility is to make that happen."