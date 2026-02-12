India's 'most expensive' film 'Varanasi' still cheaper than Amazon's 'Citadel'?

The upcoming film Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli , is creating a huge buzz ahead of its 2027 release. The movie marks Priyanka Chopra Jonas 's much-awaited return to Indian cinema. According to a new Variety report, the film's budget is $150 million (around ₹1,400 crore), thereby becoming the most expensive Indian film to date. But, despite this, this cost is nowhere near Chopra Jonas's big-ticket show Citadel!

Comeback Chopra Jonas excited for 'Varanasi' Reportedly, Prime Video's Citadel Season 1 cost $300 million to make, becoming one of the most-expensive in the history of television. Chopra Jonas led the six-episode-show with Richard Madden. Desi Girl, who has been away from Indian films since 2019, is making a grand comeback with Varanasi. In a recent interview with Variety, she said, "This is unlike anything I've ever done...And just the worlds that (Rajamouli) creates are so larger than life." It will also mark her Telugu debut.

Digital rights 'Varanasi' sparks bidding war for digital rights Despite being minuscule in front of Citadel, the film's budget has reportedly sparked a bidding war among streaming platforms for its digital rights. Hindustan Times quoted trade sources saying, "Streaming platforms are considering paying big bucks for the film's digital rights, equivalent to those for any Hollywood movie." "The final figure can even go as high as ₹1,000 crore." If this deal goes through, it will break records for pre-release earnings from digital rights of an Indian film.

Advertisement

Record-breaking potential Film already on track to become massive blockbuster When the digital rights are combined with music, satellite, and theatrical distribution rights, Varanasi is already on track to become one of the biggest Indian films ever produced. The movie is not only Rajamouli's next project after the international success of RRR but also his first venture into IMAX format filmmaking.

Advertisement