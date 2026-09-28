SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi': Post-production to wrap by January 2027
What's the story
The post-production work for Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and directed by SS Rajamouli, is progressing rapidly and will likely be completed by January 2027. Producer SS Karthikeya confirmed this to IANS during a pre-release event for his upcoming film Don't Trouble the Trouble. He said, "We only have four to five days of shooting left." "Post-production work on Varanasi is happening simultaneously. It is progressing at a brisk pace, and we should be done with everything by January next year."
Character insights
Makers had earlier revealed Babu's stills
The makers of Varanasi had earlier revealed two stills from the film on Babu's birthday.
The first still showed his character Rudhra resting on a bamboo raft in a dense jungle, while the second was set against the backdrop of Kenya's Maasai Mara.
Rajamouli had described Rudhra as "witty, vulnerable, and fierce."
Release date
'Varanasi' to hit theaters on April 7, 2027
Varanasi, which also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is scheduled for a worldwide release on April 7, 2027.
The film has been generating immense excitement worldwide.
It features music by MM Keeravani and is being produced by Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business.
The movie will be released in IMAX format.