SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' to wrap by October
What's the story
The shooting of Varanasi, the highly-anticipated film starring Mahesh Babu and directed by SS Rajamouli, is nearing completion. The production team has reportedly wrapped up a significant portion of the movie, thanks to careful planning and efficient scheduling. The project also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
Production update
Update on release date
The next leg of the shoot is set to take place at Ramoji Film City, starting next week.
The production team is reportedly aiming to wrap up the entire shoot by October 2026.
The movie will release on April 7, 2027.
Rajamouli has confirmed that Varanasi will be a standalone film, with no sequel.
Film details
What to expect from the project
Varanasi is Rajamouli's first feature after the global success of RRR.
The film combines mythology and Indian folklore with science-fiction elements, including time travel.
It is written by Vijayendra Prasad and marks Chopra Jonas's return to Indian cinema after eight years.
The team has shot extensively at Ramoji Film City and has also traveled to Odisha, Antarctica, and Kenya for production.