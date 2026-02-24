Action sequences will be shot

Mahesh Babu flies to Georgia for 'Varanasi' shoot

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:06 pm Feb 24, 202606:06 pm

What's the story

The much-awaited film Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli, is currently in production. The latest buzz suggests that the cast has flown to Georgia for an important filming schedule. Reportedly, the director will be shooting action sequences between the lead characters during this time. This comes after superstar Mahesh Babu was spotted at the airport on Tuesday morning, reportedly heading to Georgia for filming.