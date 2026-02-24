Mahesh Babu flies to Georgia for 'Varanasi' shoot
What's the story
The much-awaited film Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli, is currently in production. The latest buzz suggests that the cast has flown to Georgia for an important filming schedule. Reportedly, the director will be shooting action sequences between the lead characters during this time. This comes after superstar Mahesh Babu was spotted at the airport on Tuesday morning, reportedly heading to Georgia for filming.
Location scouting
Team 'Varanasi' to shoot for 12-14 days in Georgia
According to reports, Rajamouli and director of photography PS Vinod had scouted and finalized the locations for the shoot in Georgia a few months ago. The team will be shooting there for 12-14 days, focusing on important scenes. The production is reportedly planning to film massive action sequences and pivotal scenes featuring Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran during this time.
Cast details
Everything we know about 'Varanasi'
In Varanasi, Babu will play Rudhra, while Sukumaran will portray Kumbha, a wheelchair-bound villanous character. Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been roped in for the role of Mandakini. The film is expected to wrap up filming by June this year before moving on to post-production work, including extensive VFX editing. It has already announced its release date of April 7, 2027.