'Varavu' Malayalam action drama streams on ZEE5 from September 11
Entertainment
Missed Varavu in theaters? The Malayalam action drama, starring Joju George and directed by Shaji Kailas, drops on ZEE5 from September 11.
Set against the backdrop of Kerala's high ranges, the film focuses on rivalry among planters and the challenges of survival.
The film got mixed reviews when it hit theaters back in July.
'Varavu' opens at ₹51L, 25.58K tickets
Even with big names and solid production, Varavu didn't make much noise at the box office. Opening day saw ₹51 lakh gross, with 25.58K tickets sold on Day 1.
This was the first team-up for director Kailas and Joju George, with a script by A.K. Sajan.
As it heads to streaming on September 11, there's a real chance for more people to catch it, and maybe give it the boost it missed out on earlier.