Varghese accused of forceful grabbing as woman sends legal notice
Entertainment
Malayalam actor Balu Varghese has been accused of sexual misconduct by a woman, who sent him a legal notice demanding a written apology and assurance it won't happen again.
She alleges Varghese forcefully grabbed her without consent.
So far, he hasn't responded publicly to the accusation.
Varghese known as Malayalam actor
Balu Varghese is well-known in Malayalam films, starting out as a child actor in the 2005 film Chanthupottu and later starring in Honey Bee and Manjummel Boys.
He comes from a film family (his uncle is actor-filmmaker Lal), and he's married to model Aileena Catherin Amon; they have a son together.