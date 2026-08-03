Varghese's 'Kattalan' Malayalam film set for ManoramaMAX streaming date unannounced
Entertainment
Heads up, Malayalam movie fans: Antony Varghese's action-packed thriller Kattalan is about to drop on ManoramaMAX.
The film hit theaters back in May 2026, and while the streaming date isn't out yet, it's officially on the way.
'Kattalan' George directs Aanakolli ivory smuggling
Set in 1995, Kattalan follows villagers trying to survive elephant attacks and illegal ivory smuggling deep in the Aanakolli forests.
Directed by Paul George, it features a solid cast including Varghese, Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Jagadish, Siddique, and Hanan Shaah.
'Kattalan' box office modest mixed reception
The story blends action with suspense against wild landscapes.
Even though expectations were high, box office numbers stayed modest, and the ETimes review was mixed: people liked the intensity but felt it lacked emotional punch.