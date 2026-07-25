Varma denies posting viral reservation and privilege message on X
Vijay Varma just cleared the air on social media after a post about reservation and privilege (falsely credited to him) went viral.
He took to X (formerly Twitter) with a simple: "I never posted this. This is all false."
The post had sparked conversations online about economic privilege and fairness in education, but Varma made it clear he had nothing to do with it.
Viral post sparks government exam debate
The viral message told a story of two friends from very different financial backgrounds prepping for government exams, highlighting how access to opportunities can be so unequal.
Since many believed Varma wrote it, he had to publicly set the record straight, especially as debates around education fairness are heating up after the education minister's recent resignation.
Varma's Bhatti role in 'Matka King'
If you've seen Matka King, you know Varma's been busy playing Brij Bhatti, a character navigating Mumbai's gambling scene in the 1960s and 1970s.
With hits like Dahaad and Darlings too, he's really making his mark as an actor who brings depth to every role.