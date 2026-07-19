Varma hails Gautam's Best Actress National Award for 'Article 370'
Entertainment
Director Ram Gopal Varma gave a big shoutout to Yami Gautam after she won Best Actress at the 72nd National Film Awards for her role in Article 370.
The film dives into the story behind India's 2019 move to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status.
Varma praised her sincerity and commitment, and said her belief in the project made her win truly deserved.
'Article 370' wins Best Feature Film
Article 370 didn't just bring home Best Actress: it also snagged Best Music and Best Feature Film, making it one of this year's biggest winners.
The awards, chosen by a jury led by filmmaker Jayaraj, are expected to be handed out at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi, where winners usually get their trophies from the President of India.