Varma posts clip: 'Obsession' reminds him of Matondkar's 'Kaun' shot
Entertainment
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma just gave a shout-out to the horror film Obsession, saying one of its scenes reminded him of Urmila Matondkar's unforgettable moment in his thriller Kaun.
He even posted a clip on X, sharing, "I remembered this shot of Urmila from 'KAUN' after watching 'OBSESSION.'"
'Obsession' $750,000 budget, over $200 million worldwide
Obsession, directed by Curry Barker, follows Bear Bailey (Michael Johnston), a shy music store worker secretly crushing on his coworker Nikki Freeman (Inde Navarrette).
The film debuted at TIFF's Midnight Madness last year and hit US theaters in May. Made for just $750,000, it's already raked in over $200 million worldwide. Pretty impressive for an indie horror flick.