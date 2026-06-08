Varma posts clip: 'Obsession' reminds him of Matondkar's 'Kaun' shot

'Obsession' $750,000 budget, over $200 million worldwide

Obsession, directed by Curry Barker, follows Bear Bailey (Michael Johnston), a shy music store worker secretly crushing on his coworker Nikki Freeman (Inde Navarrette).

The film debuted at TIFF's Midnight Madness last year and hit US theaters in May. Made for just $750,000, it's already raked in over $200 million worldwide. Pretty impressive for an indie horror flick.