Varma quit modeling after Hyderabad casting couch incident, chose acting
Entertainment
Vijay Varma, known for Gully Boy and Darlings, recently shared how an uncomfortable casting couch incident in Hyderabad made him quit modeling.
A model coordinator got "a little touchy-feely," leaving Varma disheartened but determined to chase acting instead.
He said, "If acting is what I want to do, then I have to do it."
Varma entered FTII after Sutradhar rejection
Despite being rejected by the Sutradhar School of Acting for not seeming dedicated enough, Varma kept pushing.
He got into FTII on his second try and trained alongside Rajkummar Rao and Jaideep Ahlawat.
His persistence paid off with roles in Gully Boy, Darlings, Dahaad, and projects like Matka King and Family Business with Anil Kapoor.