Varma shares Khan sneak peek ahead of 'Police Company' release
Ram Gopal Varma just gave everyone a sneak peek at Fardeen Khan's intense new avatar for his upcoming film Police Company, sharing the image on X with the line, "Dark soul has a new meaning."
The movie, hitting theaters June 4, 2027, is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and features Harshvardhan Rane playing real-life encounter specialist Daya Nayak.
'Police Company' explores Mumbai underworld conflict
Police Company dives into Mumbai police's battle with the underworld from 1997 to 2004.
Inspired by true events, it shows how aggressive police tactics led to around 300 gangsters being killed.
Varma explained that the title reflects how extreme methods turned law enforcement into a "company," promising a gritty take on crime and justice in Mumbai.