Varma's 'Wild Tamil Nadu' documentary premieres on YouTube July 5
Get ready for Wild Tamil Nadu, a new wildlife documentary by Kalyan Varma, premiering on YouTube July 5.
Narrated by Arvind Swamy and backed by Sundram Fasteners as part of its CSR work, the film dives into the state's rich biodiversity and natural heritage, with support from Nature in Focus and the Tamil Nadu Forest Department.
Hour long film features Tamil wildlife
The hour-long film features breathtaking shots of elephants, leopards, fireflies, lion-tailed macaques, even the rare Madras hedgehog, while exploring how people and nature connect in Tamil Nadu.
Created over four years with music by Grammy-winner Ricky Kej, it's available in English and Tamil.
Arathi Krishna, Managing Director, Sundram Fasteners Ltd. said the company hopes the film inspires viewers to care about conservation.