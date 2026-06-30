Varma's 'Wild Tamil Nadu' documentary premieres on YouTube July 5

Hour long film features Tamil wildlife

The hour-long film features breathtaking shots of elephants, leopards, fireflies, lion-tailed macaques, even the rare Madras hedgehog, while exploring how people and nature connect in Tamil Nadu.

Created over four years with music by Grammy-winner Ricky Kej, it's available in English and Tamil.

Arathi Krishna, Managing Director, Sundram Fasteners Ltd. said the company hopes the film inspires viewers to care about conservation.