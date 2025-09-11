Next Article
Varun Dhawan celebrates Holi in style with 'Panwadi' post
Varun Dhawan just dropped some vibrant, shirtless Holi pics from the song 'Panwadi' in his upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.
Captioned "Bhang peena ke baad party," the post totally captures the festive mood.
His co-star Janhvi Kapoor chimed in with a simple "Oh."
More about the song and film
The photos are from Panwadi, a new song in the film that's all about real Holi energy—think bright colors and lively beats.
With vocals by Khesari Lal and Masoom Sharma, and direction by Shashank Khaitan, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (out October 2) is shaping up to be a fun, visually rich watch.